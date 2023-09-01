As expected, Italy's Simone Fontecchio dished out an impressive outing against Serbia. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Simone Fontecchio fired 30 points on Friday to help Italy get past the Serbians during their court collision in the second round of the FIBA World Cup group stage.

But the NBA star downplayed his scoring output and said he was just glad to see his team beat their opposition from the Balkans.

"I'm really happy when I help my team... But I can help my team in a lot ways," said the Utah Jazz small forward. "Even if I score zero point, I can play defense, I can get rebounds, I can pass the ball."

"(My scoring output) it's just a cherry on top, I'm very happy with the team the way we're playing today."

Indeed, Fontecchio showed high-level basketball by helping Azzurri in various ways: he collected seven rebounds on top of three assists, a steal and a block.

Fontecchio also credited his teammate Luigi Datome for orchestrating the 17-2 run that helped Azzurri claw back from 16 points down in the final quarter.

"Gigi is a legend, what he did today is a little cherry on top of his career," said Fontecchio.

"He showed us the way, we're down 16 no matter what. He was simply amazing, he's our captain, our leader, the best teammate you could imagine. That pushed us to find the last tank we had to make a comeback," said Fontecchio.

