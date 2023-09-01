Alcala eyes another title in inaugural 5150 Dapitan

Triathlete John Alcala. Handout photo.

MANILA -- John Alcala guns for another triathlon title when he competes in the 5150 Dapitan on September 10 in Zamboanga del Norte.

The Digos City native upstaged a tough international cast in the first IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa late last year, then ruled the 5150 Subic last June. Alcala is now seeking a third straight title in the Olympic-distance race set over the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run distance.

He will be challenged by a bevy of seasoned campaigners, including last year's Bohol 5150 winner Satar Salem, Andrew Remolino, Jailani Lamama, Jonathan Pagaura, Jorry Ycong and SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares, among others.

A subcategory to the 5150 triathlon series, the short-distance triathlon series, also dubbed as S2, will be disputed over the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Ushering in the main event is the Noli Run, a 3km fun run on Sept. 9, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

The men's and women's 5150 Dapitan winners will receive P175,000 each while those who will top the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will each get P75,000. Also on tap is the relay event with 16 teams making up the early roster.

For details and listup, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

Other age-group titles to be disputed are 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69 in both the men's and women's divisions.

Headlining the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint bidders are Matthew Hermosa, Lawrence Uy, Kian Manabat, Cedric Mascariñas, Renz Corbin and John Lalimos (men's) and Raven Alcoseba, Nicole del Rosario, Sophia Belican, Julie Jaylo, Sherr Daniot and Karen Manayon.