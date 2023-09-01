Former Team Lakay star Lito Adiwang. Handout/ONE Championship

MANILA -- It was not easy for strawweight standout Lito Adiwang to walk away from Team Lakay, the famed Philippine stable, and start anew elsewhere.

But "Thunder Kid" believes that his move to Bali, Indonesia is a necessary step to further his career. As a competitor in an ever-evolving sport, Adiwang feels that it is the right time for him to move on, especially with many of his former teammates also leaving Team Lakay.

"It certainly wasn't easy. We're a team, we're a family, we've done so much together. I've always looked up to the ones who left and have always respected the team. But I understand why [Eduard Folayang and the others] had to make that move," said Adiwang.

"As a fighter, it's important to evolve, given that we're in a game that evolves so much. We need new perspectives," he added.

Adiwang explained that at Team Lakay, they might have been boxed in with an old philosophy that worked five years ago but not so much today.

In desperate need of a new perspective, Adiwang wanted to explore other options.

"Sometimes, you're in place for so long that you tend to focus on just one approach, and it worked for a time because we got results from that," he noted.

"However, staying in such a place, you tend to forget that there are other ways of getting the same results that you've wanted, a different perspective. And you can get that through exploring (other options)," he added.

The exodus was difficult given the closeness of the group, but Adiwang believes it will benefit the entirety of Philippine MMA in the long run.

"Of course, breaking up the band is hard," he said. "But if you're looking at the bigger picture, the expansion of different gyms, getting more students, inspiring more people, it's always better."

Adiwang is scheduled for his ONE Championship return on September 22, when he takes on Adrian "Papua Badboy" Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

