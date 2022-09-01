TNT center Poy Erram played through an ankle sprain in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT center Poy Erram intends to suit up in Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals, even after suffering an injury in practice that nearly ruled him out of the fifth game.

Erram had 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench in TNT's 102-93 triumph against San Miguel Beer on Wednesday night. His dunk with under two minutes left helped the Tropang GIGA hold off a final rally by the Beermen, and secure a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes revealed after the game that the center very nearly didn't play, after sustaining an ankle sprain the day before the pivotal contest. Erram was only cleared to play with a little over an hour to go before game time.

"Poy Erram had a bad sprain in practice yesterday. He went to the hospital right after practice, was in treatment the whole day today, and he suited up. We thought he wasn't going to be able to, but he suited up," Reyes said, praising the effort of his big man.

Erram later told reporters that he got tangled up with teammate Glenn Khobuntin and could barely put any weight on his leg. His x-rays came back clear, but he was unsure if he could play in Game 5.

"Pero ayun nga," he added. "Inom lang ng gamot. Siyempre, finals na 'to. 'Di natin alam ano pwede mangyari."

He played over 25 minutes in Game 5, with the help of therapy and medication. Erram intends to play in Game 6 as well, even if he has to play through some pain.

"Pipilitin ko na lang. Konti na lang, matatapos na, 'di ba? So sayang e, kaya pipilitin ko na lang," he said. "And then, wala ng excuse-excuse. After nito, pahinga naman after nito."

Erram added that he cannot afford to complain as he is not the only player dealing with a nagging injury. Indeed, TNT lost veteran guard Jayson Castro to an ankle sprain in the third period, though they still pulled off a crucial win.

"Pagdating sa court di ko na iniisip kung anong nararamdaman ko or whatever, kasi lahat naman kami may nararamdaman, kasi bugbog na rin naman," he pointed out. "Paano pa si Kuya Kelly [Williams]? Nabubugbog sa kakabantay kay June Mar [Fajardo], 'di ba?"

"Ano ba naman para magreklamo ka, ankle sprain lang. Sobrang blessed pa rin na 'di ganun kalala injury ko, and I'm able to play, makatulong sa team," he added.

Game 6 is on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum, with another win sealing a second consecutive All-Filipino title for TNT.

