TNT's Jayson Castro (17) on the team bench during Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA are waiting for a diagnosis on Jayson Castro's injury before deciding if the veteran guard can play in Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Castro limped out of the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday night after TNT's 102-93 in Game 5 that gave them a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series against San Miguel Beer. "The Blur" exited the game with still over seven minutes left in the third quarter, having landed awkwardly on San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter.

He still made two free throws to tie the game at 61 before being helped to the bench. He had eight points and an assist in 15 minutes of action before leaving the game.

It was later reported that Castro sustained an ankle sprain.

"[It's] hard to say," TNT coach Chot Reyes said when asked of their approach to Castro's availability for Game 6.

"We have to see what the medical findings are first. We have to go by the science and see that," he added.

Castro is in a similar situation to TNT center Poy Erram, who was injured during their practice ahead of Game 5 and only received the green light to play with a little over an hour to go before tip-off.

"We'll see, we'll see," said Reyes. "I really don't know, I can't answer your question."

Castro did not address the media after the game, but his veteran teammate, Kelly Williams, expressed his pride at how the Tropang GIGA stepped up in the guard's absence. Williams sparked TNT's breakaway late in the third quarter, his 3-pointer starting an 11-1 blast that gave them a 75-84 lead heading into the final frame.

"Coach [Reyes] has been saying it all year. I think this team is built for adversity. And, you got guys in and out all throughout the year.," Williams said. "Of course, Jayson's a huge part of why we're here, but we know it's on us to try to fill the shoes, collectively, 'cause no one man will."

"I think everyone responded very well. Coach has trained us for moments like this," he added.

Game 6 is set for Friday evening, still at the Big Dome.

