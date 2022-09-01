Spikers' Turf: NU overpowers Army in 4 sets

Nico Almendras shone in NU-Sta. Elena's four-set win over Army. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) National University (NU)-Sta. Elena recovered from a slow start to eventually overpower the Philippine Army-Katinko Troopers in four sets in their first game of the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference, Thursday at the Paco Arena.

The Nationals got off to an error-strewn start but gained their rhythm in the second set en route to a 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 triumph.

Nico Almendras led the way for NU with 18 points, but it was newcomer Obed Mukaba, their Congolese middle blocker, who made the biggest impression as he scored six of his 13 points on kill blocks. Kennry Malinis contributed 12 points, all on kills.

"Noong first set, bumaba ang percentage ng service-receive namin so nag-adjust kami noong second set," Almendras said on how they were able to recover.

Ahead by three, the Troopers finished off the first frame with a 3-1 spurt, capped by Benjaylo Labide's kill for the early lead but NU-Sta. Elena responded swiftly in the ensuing salvo for the equalizer, 25-20.

Solid net defense of the Nationals combined with Army-Katinko Oil's errors highlighted the former's 7-1 closing blast in the third period to take the lead, 25-16. It was all NU in the fourth set, as they roared to a 16-6 lead and cruised to victory.

"Bago itong team na ito eh. Although, medyo alam nila na galing kami sa international competition pero pagdating kasi dito, iba pa rin 'yung first time mo kapag dito ka naglalaro sa Pilipinas," said NU-Sta. Elena head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

NU's blocking spelled the difference in the match, as they had a whopping 14 kill blocks to five for the Troopers.

PJ Rojas Rojas led Army with 11 points, and John Diwa added 10 markers. Rey Taneo tallied 26 excellent sets along with four points and five digs for the Troopers.

NU-Sta. Elena joined Cignal and VNS as early leaders at 1-0, while the Troopers slid to 0-1, alongside Ateneo-Fudgee Barr and Santa Rosa City.

Army-Katinko Oil will aim for its first win on Saturday at 2:30 pm against the HD Spikers, while the Nationals will next play on Tuesday, 2:30 pm, against Navy.

Related video: