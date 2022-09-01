Photos by PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PGJC Navy Sea Lions flexed their muscles early in the 2022 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference as they overwhelmed the young Ateneo-Fudgee Bar team for their first win.

The Sea Lions cruised to a convincing 25-22, 25-19, 25-19, victory over the Blue Eagles at Paco Arena on Thursday to begin their tournament campaign.

Jao Umandal paced the Navy with a game-high 13 points, built on 12 attacks and an ace. Peter Quiel and Joeven dela Vega also added solid numbers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ateneo tried to keep the Sea Lions within striking distance in the third frame after a backrow hit from Amil Pacinio, 13-14. The Navy, however, banked on their experience as they widened the gap off Umandal’s string of points, 20-15.

Dela Vega scored off a through-the-block spike before they shut the door against the Ateneo in the ensuing play to reach match point.

In the second set, PGJC Navy established a 15-7 separation after an ace from Quiel. A series of unforced errors from Sea Lion pushed the Blue Eagles a little closer, 11-16.

But Greg Dolor had an answer, giving back the Navy an eight-point cushion after a power tip, 23-15.

None from the Ateneo squad hit double digits in the match with Kennedy Batas and Pacinio both scoring eight markers to lead the team.

