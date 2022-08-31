Chot Reyes. File/Courtesy of the FIBA website

Kelly Williams came through with one of his best performances in years, leading TNT past San Miguel 102-93 to bring the Texters closer to an all-Filipino title repeat.

He did it at a time when the Tropang GIGA needed it the most as one of their protagonist in Jayson Castro had to leave the game after a sprained ankle.

The 40-year-old finished with 21 points on 4 three-pointers, giving TNT's title defense a major boost.

"Coach has been telling us this team was built for adversity, we have guys in and out (due to injuries) all year," said Williams.

"Of course Jayson is a big part why were here, we know it's on us to fill the shoes collectively. I think everyone responded well."

Williams said he did not have to look far away for an inspiration.

He cited that beleaguered TNT coach Chot Reyes also had to lead the team despite the heavy pressure of mentoring the Gilas Pilipinas.

Reyes got booed by the crowd prior the nationals' win against Saudi Arabia recently in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers at Mall of Asia Arena.

"When you see your coach going through the ridicule, the shit in media, just throughout the Philippines, the way he's handled it, we had no excuse to look at anything and put our heads down," said Williams.

"We've been trained for situations like this."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.