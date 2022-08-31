Oftana has made a lasting impression on Pingris, who witnessed his game against Saudi Arabia when Gilas won 84-46. FIBA Media

Calvin Oftana was all smiles after getting props from Gilas Pilipinas legend Marc Pingris regarding his defensive work for the national team.

The 6-foot-5 former NCAA standout made a lasting impression on Pingris who witnessed his game against Saudi Arabia when Gilas won 84-46.

"Ang nagustuhan ko talaga yung defense niya, talagang pinepressure niya ('Yung kalaban), 'yung footwork niya. Katabi ko kasi yung anak ko pati si Daddy Vic (Sotto) at Vico (Sotto). Sabi ko, 'Dad, ang galing dumepensa nun. Iyon ang mga kailangan dito sa Gilas Pilipinas," said Pingris during an interview on Migs Bustos' Off the Record.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"As a defensive player nakita ko sa kanya yung hustle sa depensa."

Oftana was appreciative of the gesture.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player said he did not want the team to lose face in front of the home crowd at Mall of Asia Arena.

"Salamat talaga," said the NLEX Road Warrior after hearing kind words from the "Pinoy Sakuragi."

"'Yung sa akin kasi ... Ayaw nating mapahiya sa home court natin, Siguro nadala din sa crowd. Bonuses na lang ang mga points pag ganun, limited minutes ka pa kasi may Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto ka sa loob at Dwight Ramos pa. Mga scorer yan e.

"Kung makakapoints man, bonus na yun. Sa akin depensa talaga e. Sabi nga ni Manong kailangan natin dumiin sa depensa kasi kailangan natin."

He also agreed with Pingris that as a national team player, sacrifices would have to be made for the Philippines' success.

"Tama naman talagang sakripisyo nga. Hindi nga lahat nabibigyan ng opportunity makalaro sa Gilas. Limited minutes man o mataas ang playing time talagang buong puso ang nilalaro ko doon pag pinasok ako doon," said Oftana.

RELATED VIDEO