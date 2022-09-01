After the AVC Cup for Women, it's on to the ASEAN Grand Prix for the Creamline Cool Smashers. Handout photo.

MANILA –- The Creamline Cool Smashers have released their official lineup when they represent the Philippines in the upcoming 2nd ASEAN Grand Prix in Thailand.

On Thursday, the Philippine national team dropped the 14-woman lineup of the Cool Smashers in the international event, bannered by veteran setter Jia Morado and PVL MVP Tots Carlos.

Joining Morado and Carlos are the same players they had when they suited up for the 2022 AVC Cup for Women where they finished in sixth place.

Kyla Atienza, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Fille Cayetano, Risa Sato, Rosemarie Vargas, Celine Domingo, Pau Soriano, Jema Galanza, Kyle Negrito, Jeanette Panaga, and Rizza Mandapat will be donning the national colors again.

Laban, Pilipinas! Team Philippines🇵🇭 will compete in the 2nd ASEAN Grand Prix which will be held starting September 9, 2022 in Thailand. Our team will compete against Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Here's our lineup for the upcoming competition. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/S28h4BssId — Volleyball Philippines (@volleyball_phi) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez will miss the tournament as she is still recovering from dengue.

The Grand Prix will begin on September 9 with the Philippines going head to head against Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses and setter Morado first confirmed their participation on Monday, after their final game in the AVC Cup for Women.

In the AVC Cup, Meneses had to make some changes to how the Cool Smashers lined up in Valdez's absence, notably shifting Carlos to the open hitter position while giving Gumabao the utility spot.

The competition was first held in 2019, but was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in the next two years.

RELATED VIDEO: