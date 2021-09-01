UAAP launches logo design contest

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP has launched a design contest for a new logo that it hopes will reflect the league's brand as well as contemporary sports culture in the Philippines.

The contest is set from September 1 to 30 with entries accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"This is the perfect time for a rebirth, if you will, a renaissance, if you will, and it's a perfect time to do something like this," UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said of the contest.

"The idea here is to come up with something that will stand the test of time, and to reflect the contemporary sports, the Philippine sports culture, as well as 'yung brand positioning ng UAAP," he added. "This logo will represent the UAAP moving forward."

Lalyn Buncab of De La Salle University, who heads the logo design contest, said the logo must be "simple, memorable, timeless, versatile and appropriate."

The contest is open to everyone 18 years old and above. UAAP students who join should submit a proof of enrollment.

The winner will receive P100,000, a trophy and a certificate, while the second-placer will receive P30,000 and the third-placer, P10,000.

The criteria for judging are as follows: 40% aesthetic quality, 30% originality, and 30% relevance/functionality.

More details are available through the official UAAP Facebook page.