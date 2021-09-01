MANILA -- Pinoy Olympians Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial are currently the toast of the town following their successful stint in Tokyo.

But House Bill (HB) 10096 or the proposed Philippine Olympian Memorial Act recently filed Deputy Speaker and Valenzuela City 2nd District Rep. Eric Martinez aims to also recognize the efforts of past Filipino Olympians.

“Marami kasi sa kanila nag-participate, they were able to reach the Olympics pero due recognition was not given,” Martinez said in a statement. “Who could forget Lydia de Vega, Caloy Loyzaga, Mona Sulaiman?”

One of the facets of the measure, according to Martinez, is the establishment of an Olympian Museum, which can generate income to be utilized by the Association of Philippine Olympians for the hospitalization and medical needs of its members.

Martinez cited the case of the late Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes who, he said, “died a quiet man” in the hospital following his battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

“Condolences was offered, siyempre nasa Facebook, the sad fate of the boxer. But after a year, everything will be forgotten for Leopoldo Serantes,” Martinez pointed out.

HB 10096 also proposes to rename sports facilities and streets in honor of Filipino Olympians.

“Marami namang kalsada na naipangalan sa Ylang-Ylang, Sampaguita… you go around, you drive, ang daming kalsada all over the country,” Martinez said. “Pero napangalanan ba at least itong 300 to 400 Olympians natin who have a fought a different war for us under the sports arena?”

Martinez also underscored that Olympians who failed to clinch medals will be covered by the bill.

He is likewise determined to take care of the Filipino sports heroes to encourage the youth to engage in sports and become Olympians.

“Let’s do something for our future Olympians. Marami pang parating na Olympians. With the victory natin sa Tokyo Olympics, you know those 40-million young na naghihintay lang mawala ang COVID, they are ready to explode and train to be part of the Olympic movement, Martinez said.

RELATED VIDEO