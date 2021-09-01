Chris Newsome nailed the game-winner to seal Meralco's 95-94 victory over Magnolia in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Wednesday.

Newsome, who finished the game with 14 points, four assists, and two rebounds, shook off Rome de la Rosa before attacking the basket with a layup in the final seconds of the game.

Before the game-winner, the Bolts fought back from 13 points down by holding the Hotshots to just one point in the final two minutes.

Mac Belo topscored for Meralco with 22 points to go with six rebounds as the Bolts improved to 5-1. Cliff Hodge had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meralco had to grind it out against Magnolia, which enjoyed the lead for most part of the game.

In the last two minutes, Newsome orchestrated the Bolts' final hurrah that saw Meralco unloading a scorching 15-1 run against the Hotshots.

Newsome scored seven in those final minutes, including the buzzer-beating lay-up.

"I really didn't know how we played tonight. We've been off 4 weeks," said coach Norman Black after the game.

"But we're happy for the guys, they never gave up. We struggled in the entire game... we just hung in there, kept playing defense... made some big plays down the stretch and it led to this victory."

Paul Lee had 21 points for Magnolia, which fell to its first loss in five games.

MERALCO 95 – Belo 22, Hodge 18, Hugnatan 15, Newsome 14, Maliksi 11, Black 6, Almazan 4, Pasaol 3, Quinto 2, Jackson 0,

MAGNOLIA 94 – Lee 21, Abueva 18, Jalalon 12, Sangalang 10, Corpuz 8, Dela Rosa 8,Barroca 8, Ahanmisi 5, Dionisio 2, Reavis 2, Melton 0, Pascual 0

Quarters : 17-22, 39-50, 66-71, 95-94



