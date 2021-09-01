Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes passes away

MANILA, Philippines -- Boxer Leopoldo Serantes, who won a bronze medal in the 1988 Summer Olympics, has passed away, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) announced on Wednesday.

He was 59 years old.

Serantes won a bronze in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, as well as gold medals in the 1985 and 1987 Southeast Asian Games. He competed in the light flyweight division.

• Philippine Sports Hall of Famer

It was recently reported that the Bicol native had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and was confined at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

Last August 17, Chooks-to-Go pledged to give Serantes a monthly allowance of P100,000 to honor his service to the country.