Pinay fighter Denice Zamboanga sees as a positive taking on a formidable challenge in South Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham in the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix this weekend.

"It really doesn't matter who I'm going to fight with in the first round," Zamboanga said during ONE's virtual presser heading to ONE: Empower.



"Seo is a great match for me. She's a very dangerous fighter and if I go through the first round, the next round will be easy."

Despite making her first appearance in ONE Championship this Friday, the experienced South Korean fighter already fought under other big promotions including Rizin.

Her exciting fighting style is likened to that of Wanderlei Silva and this makes her a dark horse in the Women's Atomweight Grand Prix.

This is the reason Zamboanga is fixated on Ham.

Whoever wins the tournament gets the right to face women's atomweight champion Angela Lee.

"I'm not even thinking about the fight with Angela yet," Zamboanga said. "That's not even on my mind."

The undefeated Pinay also heard of Lee picking Ham to win in the quarterfinals pairing, but Zamboanga shrugged it off.

"The champ needs to relax. She's going to see I'm going to prove her wrong," said Zamboanga.

The historic all-women's fight card, ONE: Empower, is scheduled to be broadcast live on Friday, September 3.

In the main event, reigning ONE women's strawweight world champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan defends her world title against grappling superstar Michelle Nicolini.

Also included in the event is the highly anticipated ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, featuring eight of the best atomweights in the world competing in a single-elimination tournament to determine the rightful challenger for the atomweight throne.

