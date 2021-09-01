Teófilo Yldefonso's descendants have received a grant from Chooks-to-Go, in honor of the swimmer's athletic achievements and heroism. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' first Olympic medalist, swimmer Teófilo Yldefonso, will be posthumously honored by a roast-chicken chain store.

Chooks-to-Go on Wednesday announced that it will give a perpetual supply of 100 oven-roasted chickens every month to Yldefonso's great-great-grandson, Raul Yldefonso, who is the designated representative of the Olympian's surviving heirs.

Yldefonso was the country's first-ever Olympic medalist, winning bronze in the the 200-meter breaststroke event at the 1928 Summer Games in Amsterdam.

He repeated the feat four years later in Los Angeles as he became known as the "Ilocano Shark" and "The Father of the Modern Breaststroke."

"Teófilo is not just a sports hero but also a war hero during World War II," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. "He was at the battlefront during World War II where he met his untimely demise."

Yldefonso served in the 57th Infantry Regiment of the Philippine Scouts of the United States Army. Though he survived the Bataan Death March, Yldefonso died at the Capas Concentration Camp back on June 19, 1942 at the age of 38.

"Noong World War II, sa Capas, 'yung dati niyang nakalaban sa 1936 Olympics na isang Japanese na si Reizo Koike, naging kaibigan niya," recalled Raul. "Nagkita sila muli sa Capas at Bataan at pareho silang opisyal, 'yung isa sa Japanese Army, at isa naman, sa Philippine Scouts. Nung panahon na 'yun, ang sundalong Pilipino ay nakubkob ng mga Hapones."

"Pinagsabihan nung opisyal na Japanese na tumakas ka na at iwan mo na ang iyong mga tauhan. Imbes na pumayag siya, sinabi niya, 'Huwag na lang. Mamamatay na lang kung mamamatay basta kasama ko ang aking mga tauhan.' Hanggang sa nagdaan na araw, doon na siya pumanaw sa Concentration Camp nang Hapon."

Up until this day, Raul and the Yldefonso clan are still fighting to keep the memories of their great-great-grandfather alive so that the next generations will remember his heroism.

"Bilang kaapo-apohan ni Teófilo Yldefonso, pinagsikapan ko pong ipunin lahat ng alaala, mga balita sa dyaryo, mga picture niya, at kung kinakailangan na muling i-request ang rebulto niya sa Ilocos Norte sapagkat pinagmamalaki ng aming angkan na isang Olympian tulad niya na hindi matatawaran dahil sa dalawang beses niyang tinanggap ang medalya ng Republika ng Pilipinas," said Raul.

"Sa ngayon po, ang naitayong marker sa mismong plaza ng Piddig ay gusto kong magawan siya muli ng rebulto para sa ganun, ang kabataan ay makita at maalala nila ang mukha ni Teófilo Yldefonso."

According to Raul, he will send a portion of what they will be receiving from Chooks-to-Go to Piddig, Ilocos Norte where the Yldefonso clan will be distributing it to the needy members of the community.