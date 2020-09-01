UST lawyers present findings to UAAP, CHED, and JAO group

MANILA, Philippines -- Representatives of University of Santo Tomas and National University presented their findings to a group that includes the UAAP and the Commission on Higher Education, amid allegations that their varsity teams violated quarantine protocols.

The UST men’s basketball team has been in hot water for the past couple of weeks after it was alleged to have trained in a “bubble” in Sorsogon since June. Sorsogon is the hometown of head coach Aldin Ayo.

Meanwhile, NU’s women’s volleyball team was also questioned after photos surfaced on social media of the team holding training sessions.

UST was represented by its legal counsel, Atty. Alfonso Verzosa, and its legal coordinator, Atty. Elgin Perez, in the meeting. The school had created a fact-finding committee to probe the “Sorsogon bubble,” with the investigation concluding last Thursday.

NU athletic director Rustico “Otie” Camangian was also in attendance to explain the Lady Bulldogs' alleged training.

However, the group, which also includes representatives from the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health, is not expected to come out with a decision Tuesday.

This was according to GAB Chairman Baham Mitra, who attended the meeting along with PSC National Training Director Marc Velasco.

The DOH was represented by Health Promotion and Communication Service Head Rodley Carza, while CHED Chairman Popoy de Vera and Atty. Cindy Jaro were also present.

UAAP President Nonong Calanog of Season 83 host De La Salle University and Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag were in the meeting, as well. The UAAP received UST’s report last Friday.

Even before the meeting, UST was already reeling from the repercussions of the Sorsogon camp.

Former team captain CJ Cansino’s exit from the team blew the lid on the training camp, and it has since led to the exit of more players, including Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso.

Their athletic director, Fr. Jannel Abogado, also resigned from his post in the midst of the controversy.