UAAP Board to review reports by UST, NU after meeting with JAO group

MANILA, Philippines—The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will meet on Thursday to review the reports submitted by University of Santo Tomas and National University, after the two schools met with sports stakeholders on Tuesday.

UST’s lawyers — legal counsel Atty. Alfonso Verzosa and legal coordinator Atty. Elgin Perez — along with NU athletic director Otie Camangian attended a meeting requested by the signatories of the joint administrative order that governs the conduct of sports.

This includes the Games and Amusement Board, the Department of Health, and the Philippine Sports Commission. Also present were representatives of the Commission on Higher Education.

In a statement, the UAAP “acknowledges the efforts of UST and NU in participating at the meeting . . . concerning compliance with government-issued guidelines and protocols on the conduct of school and athletic activities during the community quarantine.”

UST has been under fire ever since it was revealed that its men's basketball team had trained in Sorsogon since June. The school created a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident, and copies of their report have been submitted to the concerned government agencies as well as the UAAP.

Meanwhile, NU’s women’s volleyball team was also alleged to have conducted training sessions. According to the UAAP, Camangian answered queries on the incident, and the school will also provide a report to the league.

“The meeting was an important step towards the resolution of these issues that concern student-athletes of UAAP member-schools,” the UAAP said.

“The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will convene on Thursday (September 3) to review these reports and tackle other related cases before taking pertinent actions.”

The UAAP has previously stressed that it is "committed to protecting the health and safety of each of its student-athletes."

“We firmly adhere to government policies and directives that require our collective commitment to manage the challenges of the pandemic,” it also said.