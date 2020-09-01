PBA hopes to hold scrimmages by mid-September

The NorthPort Batang Pier in practice. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is set to write the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) anew, this time to ask permission for teams to hold scrimmages.

PBA ball clubs have resumed practices, while strictly observing the protocols put together by the league as well as the guidelines issued in the joint administrative order of the Games and Amusements Board, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

"Susulat ako sa Task Force, magre-request kung pwede na mag-scrimmage," Marcial said during last week's PSA Forum.

According to a report on the league website, the commissioner will ask if teams can begin holding scrimmages by September 16.

As it stands, they can only hold small-group practices, with physical distancing being observed even on the court.

"We hope that we will be granted permission to shift our training to a higher level this September," said Marcial.

The commissioner is optimistic that their request will be approved, even after the government kept Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces under general community quarantine until the end of September.

Marcial noted that even in areas under GCQ, more businesses are starting to open, including gyms.

They are also putting together a proposal on how the league can resume its games, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the possibilities is that of a "bubble," which is supported by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

"Lahat hinahanda namin for presentation to the PBA Board," Marcial said.

The plan is for the league to restart the All-Filipino Cup in October. Only one game has been played in the PBA's 45th season -- the Philippine Cup finals rematch between San Miguel and Magnolia last March 8.