MMA: Sangiao wants Lee for Folayang, Naito for Pacio

MANILA - MMA coach Mark Sangiao has been training his wards at Team Lakay to fight all types of opponents.

But he admitted he also prefers certain types of fighters for his champions at Team Lakay given their current standing.

For example, he'd prefer former lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang to get another shot at the title, this time against young gun Christian Lee.

“There are a lot of great matchups to be made at lightweight for Eduard, but the one man he wants most is Christian Lee. Eduard is out for redemption, and he’s training very hard to achieve his goals,” he said.

Sangiao, meanwhile, believes Japanese fighters Yoshitaka Naito and Yosuke Saruta would be ideal for reigning strawweight king Joshua Pacio.

Hence, a trilogy against each of those fighters would be best for "The Passion."

“I think he needs to complete trilogies with Yosuke Saruta and Yoshitaka Naito. A lot of people weren’t convinced with his victories over either, which is why I think rematches would work well in favor of Joshua closing the book on these adversaries," said Sangiao.

Sangiao also has a pair of opponents he would like to line up against former bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon and flyweight Danny Kingad.

For Belingon, it would be his arch nemesis from Brazil, reigning bantam king Bibiano Fernandes, while for Kingad it would be current flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

“As long as Bibiano is still the champion at bantamweight, Kevin will always be a threat. He’s going to beat any man put in front of him, and he’s always going to be right there at the top as the number one contender," said Sangao.

“Whether Adriano Moraes will remain champion after his fight with Demetrious Johnson, that remains to be seen. But whether or not Moraes is champion, Danny is ready to fight him,” added Sangiao.