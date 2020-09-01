Alapag hails UC Riverside's Magpayo as trailblazer for PH coaches

MANILA, Philippines -- Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag is proud to see another Filipino coach make his mark in the international scene, after Mike Magpayo was named as head coach of University of California, Riverside.

Magpayo made history in July when he was appointed to the position, making him the first coach of Asian descent to call the shots for an NCAA Division 1 school.

Speaking on the "2OT" podcast recently, Alapag said he has been in contact with Magpayo and called his achievement "awesome."

"To see a Filipino head coach at the Division 1 level is huge," said Alapag. "And again, he's blazing a trail for all Filipino coaches."

"I actually had the chance to talk to him a few times, and we planned to meet sometime in the future for lunch or dinner, but it's awesome, man," he added.

"I love to see the success of Filipinos here, locally or abroad."

Magpayo, 40, initially served as the defensive coordinator at UC Riverside before his promotion to head coach. He previously served in the coaching staff of Columbia University and Campbell University as well.

Alapag believes that Magpayo's hiring is just the beginning.

"He's blazing a trail for Filipinos at the collegiate level," he said. "Hopefully one day, I might be able to do the same at the pro level there."

Alapag, who joined the Sacramento Kings' staff during the NBA Summer League last year, is contemplating a move to the United States where he hopes to receive more coaching opportunities.