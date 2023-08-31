Mobile Legends: Bang Bang national team head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro was saddened by Ukraine's withdrawal from the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports Championships held in Iasi, Romania.

"This absolutely sucks when esports is tangled with political pressure. I sincerely hope things get better soon for Ukraine as these kinds of opportunities come rare," the AP Bren coach shared in an Instagram story.

National esports team Sibol competed against Ukraine and swept them, 2-0, to open their WEC campaign Tuesday (early Wednesday morning in the Philippines.)

That game would be Ukraine's last. According to the ML:BB Liquipedia page, all of Ukraine's remaining games against Egypt, and Colombia have been marked as "FF" or "forfeited."

IESF has not made any formal announcement, as of writing, but Ukraine's Dota 2 team and Counter Strike: Global Offensive teams have also withdrawn from their respective competitions, opting out of participating in the playoffs due to IESF's decision.

"The Ukrainian Esports Federation refuses to continue the participation of our national team in the LAN tournament in Romania," Ukrainian Counter Strike: Global Offensive squad ikla.gg, which represents their national team in the title, said in a statement on their Twitter page.

An esports Insider earlier reported that the IESF gave the green light for Russian players to compete under their countries name, after voting to suspend its players from doing so after the invasion against Ukraine.

The Russian esports federation said IESF gave them the greenlight to compete and allow them to use the national flag and anthem.

"The Russian national computer sports team will once again be able to take part in competitions under its own flag and name," the Russian statement said.

-- With a report by Agence France-Presse