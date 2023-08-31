LOOK: Italy coach Pozzecco finally meets Manny Pacquiao

MANILA -- Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco was all smiles on Thursday as he finally met Filipino sports icon Manny Pacquiao.

Pozzecco has been wanting to meet the former eight-division boxing champion since Italy started to play in the FIBA World Cup, co-hosted by the Philippines.

"Where's Manny Pacquiao? Why hasn't he come? Is he afraid of me?" he said in jest during a press conference at the Philippine Arena last week. "I was a big fan of Manny Pacquiao when he fought against [Floyd] Mayweather. I was so sad..."

Pozzecco finally got his wish on Thursday and met the boxer-politician at the latter's home in Makati.

Pacquiao himself posted a photo of their meet up online.

“Thank you Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco. Nice to finally meet you!” said the boxer-politician in the accompanying caption.

Earlier, Pacquiao, a huge basketball fan, also met with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic.

