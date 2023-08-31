Lebanon's Omari Spellman. FIBA.

Lebanon made the biggest plays down the stretch to claim a 94-84 win over Ivory Coast in the classification phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Thursday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

After losing all three of their games in Group H, Lebanon opened the classification round by barging into the win column and in the process, boosting their chances of qualifying for next year's Paris Olympics.

Lebanon was without its star in Wael Arakji but they got a big-time performance from Amir Saoud, who fired 29 points on top of eight assists. Center Omari Spellman put up 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting along with six boards and five dimes.

Lebanon led for most of the game but needed to make some clutch plays in the closing minute, after Ivory Coast trimmed the deficit to two points, 84-86, off a Cedric Bah dunk in transition.

But off a timeout, Saoud assisted on a Spellman three-pointer that gave Lebanon some breathing room, 89-84, with just 53 seconds to go.

The Ivorians could not execute on the other end and free throws by Saoud and Ali Haidar iced the game.

Jean Philippe Dally had 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Ivory Coast, whose own Olympic hopes were dented by the defeat.

