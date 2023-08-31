Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney visit Manila for the first time. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Amid the FIBA World Cup fever, Golden State Warriors’ champions Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney further hyped up basketball in the Philippines as they visited the country for the first time on Thursday.

Thompson, known as the other half of Golden State's Splash Brothers with Stephen Curry, set foot in Manila Thursday morning to wrap up his ANTA World Tour in the Philippines.

The four-time NBA champion brought his teammate Looney along with him in his three-day event in the country to personally witness ANTA’s Shock The Game National Finals at SM Megamall.

The former three-point shootout champion did not only watch the game, he even showcased some of his shooting skills during the team warm-up of finalists National University and L&J Spa Team.

The young Filipino hoopers enjoyed shooting around the court with Thompson and Looney assisting and picking the balls for them.

“Sobrang grateful kasi minsan lang sila dito. Once in a lifetime nga lang minsan e. Naging boost na rin sakin para maging MVP. Gusto ko lang magpakita kasi nandyan sila, gusto ko na rin magpa-impress,” PJ Palacielo said after lifting NU to the gold medal.

“Sabi niya sakin, I’m a great player daw. I have the bounce daw,” he recalled what Thompson told him inside the court.

The two NBA stars also graced a fan meet in the same mall earlier, much to the delight of Filipino fans.

“It’s the first time for Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney to visit the Philippines and it’s very important for us to bring Klay here to meet his Filipino followers, who are the world’s most passionate basketball fans,” said JP Paglinawan, General Manager for ANTA Group Philippines.

Thompson also personally launched the newest installment of his KT signature shoe with the sports apparel.

The deadly three-point shooter officially dropped the KT9 in the Philippines, the latest in his KT collection.

“It’s our first time in Manila and I can’t wait to see the sights. Meet some incredible athletes. And most importantly to have fun being here,” Thompson told the media.

And both players are fully aware of how crazy Filipinos are in basketball. Thompson revealed that he saw some videos of the PBA, the country’s professional basketball league, which proved that the Philippines love the sport.

He also made mention of meeting boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who is also vocal of his love to basketball.

“I mean just watching the videos back home of the PBA and watching Manny Pacquiao play picked up. Manny came to Oakland and played. I've seen his love for the game. It inspired us because he doesn’t do it professionally and to see his love, it’s awesome,” Thompson continued.

“It’s helpful to be in a place where basketball is everybody’s first love.”

Thompson and Looney will be attending several events on Friday including a basketball camp in Greenhills.