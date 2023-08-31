Team USA's Brandon Ingram against Jordan’s defenders at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Brandon Ingram has struggled to find his groove at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The 6-foot-8 former second overall pick of the LA Lakers has only averaged 4.7 points in just five attempts per game, a far cry from his outings of 24.7 markers, his career high, and 18.6 attempts in 45 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

But for the seven-year NBA veteran, it’s all about trying to do all the right things even if it means that he would not contribute in scoring.

“I’m just coming in to do my job,” said Ingram. “Just been trying to do all the right things on the basketball court.”

“I’m trying just be myself out there. I think myself, going out there, I think myself is enough. I have a lot of basketball knowledge, [so] I just go out there and do my job to be effective,” he added.

Head coach Steve Kerr also has nothing but praise for his small forward whom he moved to the second unit during their game against Jordan in place of Josh Hart.

“Can’t speak highly enough of BI. Just his character and the way he handled [coming off the bench]. He’s not used to coming off the bench, [but] he’s doing fine,” Kerr said.

Ingram is coming off a season where he also put up 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds, but one thing that limited him are his injuries that made him miss 37 games.

That is why the former Duke University star is raring to get healthy as he said that his present stint with Team USA will help him bring a lot to the table for the up-and-coming Pelicans squad that also features Zion Williamson.

“It’s a lot of knowledge. A lot of knowledge to take back, and that’s a lot of fuel to take back to the team,” he said.

“I [also] think playing this early gives us the edge when we go back to the States.”

