Lauri Markkanen of Finland in shooting action against Edy Tavares (L) and Kenneti Mendes (R) of Cape Verde during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 classification round match between Cape Verde and Finland in Okinawa, Japan, August 31, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Finland opened the classification phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by taking a breakthrough triumph over Cape Verde, 100-77, Thursday afternoon at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Lauri Markkanen was unstoppable, dropping 34 points on 12 of 10 shooting as Finland took its first win of the World Cup in Group O.

Finland dropped all of its assignments in Group E, but had little trouble against Cape Verde as they roared to a 28-16 advantage after the opening quarter.

Cape Verde could not recover from their slow start, and they trailed by as much as 25 points in the big defeat.

Miro Little was the only other Finnish player in double-digits with 10 points, as Markkenen carried the bulk of their offense. Finland will wrap up its World Cup campaign on September 2 against Venezuela.

Ivan Almeida led Cape Verde with 17 points, while Andreson Correia had 15 markers. They shot just 42% from the field and were out-rebounded 43-33.

Cape Verde plays Japan on September 2.

