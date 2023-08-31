FIBA: Mexico adds to New Zealand’s World Cup woes

Pako Cruz going for a shot against New Zealand’s defenders at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 31, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Mexico scored a huge upset to list their first 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup win.

Pako Cruz’s 27 points, five assists, four rebounds, and 6-of-9 hot shooting from beyond the arc led the world ranked no. 31 Mexicans to a victory as they went over ranked no. 26. New Zealand, 108-100, on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Starting from a nine-to-nothing blast after they were only up 13-12 early in the opening quarter, the Mexicans shot the lights out and were able to create a comfortable double-digit spread throughout the contest with the help of their 14-of-26 conversion from rainbow country.

The Tall Blacks, however, refused to just raise the white flag and came back from a deficit as huge as 19, 54-73, in the third quarter, as they sliced the gap to as low as four, 100-104, after a booming triple by Reuben Te Rangi with only 24 seconds remaining in the game.

But that was the last stand from New Zealand, as the Mexicans answered with a pair of lay-ins that finally put away the contest and allowed them to score their first win in four tries.

Meanwhile, leading New Zealand was Te Rangi with 32 points, also on 6-of-9 three point shooting, and Finn Delany with 19 markers and three boards, but all of it wasn’t enough as they fell to 1-3 in the standings.

This was yet another heartbreak for the Tall Blacks as they also suffered a come-from-behind win against Greece just less than 24 hours ago, and that loss resulted into them not advancing to the tournament’s second phase.

Mexico’s next assignment is against Jordan on Saturday, September 2, at 8:30 PM, still at the same Pasay venue, while New Zealand will lock horns against Egypt on the same date and place at 4:45 PM.

