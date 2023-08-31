FIBA: France overcomes slow start, crushes Iran

France in action against Iran in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup, August 31, 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. FIBA.

France had to buck a shaky start that saw them score just nine points in the opening period before pulling away for an 82-55 demolition of Iran, Thursday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Tipped as a favorite to contend for the Naismith Trophy, France was instead delegated to the classification phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after opening their campaign in Group H with back-to-back losses.

After breaking through against Lebanon in their final group phase game, France opened the classification round with a comfortable win against Iran.

But they still had to shake off a slow start that saw them make just three of 13 field goals in the opening period and trail, 9-12. A 26-point second quarter put France on the right track, and they imposed their will on Iran in the second half to pull away.

Elie Okobo had 13 points and Nando de Colo added 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to pace France. Guerschon Yabusele put up 11 points and five rebounds in a 23-minute stint.

The loss eliminated Iran from contention for the outright Olympic spot that will go to the top-ranked Asian team in the tournament. They have yet to win a game, having lost all three of their assignments in Group G.

Behnam Yakhchali and Meisam Mirzaei each scored 11 points for Iran, which missed the services of veteran big man Hamed Haddadi in the game.

