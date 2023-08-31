Filipino MMA fighter Lito Adiwang. Handout/File photo

MANILA -- They may no longer be teammates, but Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang will always root for Eduard "Landslide" Folayang.

That’s why when the former two-time lightweight champion established his own stable, Lions Nation MMA, the strawweight rising star couldn’t help but be happy for Folayang.

“Eduard is a legend, he’s my idol, and I have a lot of respect for him. He opened a lot of doors for us, and if he didn’t come along, we wouldn’t have been known in our field,” he said.

Adiwang even attended the official launch of the camp based in La Trinidad, Benguet and believes that this venture for Folayang is a longtime coming.

“He deserves his own gym and I’m happy that he’s already established it,” he stated. “I’m happy that a pioneer of this sport already has a gym that he can call his own. I’ll be supporting him all the way.”

But it’s not limited to Folayang, with Adiwang admittedly still being big supporters of his former comrades in Team Lakay.

“To all my previous teammates who are treading their own path, I’m very happy for them. I’m happy that they’re getting their own gyms and starting their own brand,” he said.

For his part, Adiwang isn’t falling behind as he also had a new beginning with HIIT Studio in Bali, confident that this move could only help him for the better starting in his comeback match against Adrian “Papua Badboy” Matheis on September 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I want to make sure that I’m developing in everything, striking, grappling, and wrestling,” he said.

“I’m happy here. Yes, this is a new gym, but the system here is amazing, everyone’s helping each other out in building this new squad and make a name for this team.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES