Vince Tolentino, Dave Ando join Chooks-to-Go 3x3 pool

From Chooks-to-Go Facebook page



Former PBA player Vince Tolentino and collegiate standout Dave Ando signed up with Chooks-to-Go to join its 3x3 pool for the second half of the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Pro Season.

The 6-foot-5 Tolentino has seen action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Bataan Risers before joining the 3x3 circuit.

Ando, who stands 6-foot-7, spent four years with University of Santo Tomas.

The two were each given three-year deals to become full-time 3x3 basketball players with the 3x3 pool on Tuesday evening.

“As promised, we will be giving our new head coach Chico Lanete all the resources he needs to be successful in his first foray as head coach,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

“With Vince and Dave, he will have players that are as versatile as they come both in offense and in defense. And both players are what we are looking for -- players that stand at least 6-foot-4 and show no fear on defense.”

Tolentino is eager to plunge into 3x3 action.

“I am very excited about this opportunity. This will be my first time experiencing the 3x3 environment and I will do my best to adapt as quickly as possible,” said the former Ateneo de Manila Universityn player.

Ando, for his part, said he is prepared to take the new level.

“Malaking bagay ito sa career ko kasi ibang level na po ito, eh. Nire-represent ko na po ‘yong ating bansa kaya gagawin ko ang best ko every game para masuklian ang tiwala ni Boss Ronald at ni Coach Chico,” said the young Cebuano.

“Kahit galing pa lang ako sa UAAP, talagang nagtiwala ang Chooks-to-Go sa akin sa malaking responsibilidad na ito. Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa kanila.”

The team is preparing for the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Penang Challenger (September 10-11), Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Invitational Quest in Laguna (September 16), and, of course, the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Cebu World Tour Masters (October 1-2).

“Nagpapasalamat ako kasi sobrang all-out ang suporta at tiwala sa akin nila Boss Ronald at ng Chooks-to-Go,” said Lanete, who will still play for Manila Chooks this season.

