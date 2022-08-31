Spikers' Turf: VNS outlasts Ateneo in 5-set marathon

Ben San Andres in action against the Ateneo defense in the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- VNS One Alicia Griffins had to dig deep to outlast Fudgee Barr-Ateneo in its first game of the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Tuesday evening at the Paco Arena.

The revamped VNS side came away with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 win to join Cignal HD at the top of the table after Day 1 of the tournament.

Ben San Andres and Mark Montemayor came alive in the fifth set to power VNS to victory, while veteran setter Ish Polvorosa was superb throughout the match and finished with 29 excellent sets.

San Andres finished with 20 points while Montemayor added 14. VNS had 57 attack points to 51 for the Blue Eagles.

It was an error-strewn match for both sides, with VNS committing 38 miscues and Ateneo giving away 43 free points.

Amil Pacinio Jr. led the Blue Eagles with 20 points, and Kennedy Batas added 17 markers.

