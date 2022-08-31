Kelly Williams dished out a vintage performance for TNT on Aug. 31, 2022. PBA Images

Kelly Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday night to help Talk 'N Text step closer to retaining the all-Filipino crown with a 102-93 win over San Miguel in Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 40-year-old connected four times from the 3-point line to finish with a conference-high 21 points and negate the early exit of Jayson Castro, while holding off the Beermen.

Williams also collected nine rebounds, dished out three assists and got two steals even while defending San Miguel behemoth June Mar Fajardo.

"Our bigs, our defense as a team carried a lot of that load. I trust those guys are behind me and try to go do my part," said Williams.

TNT now holds a 3-2 lead over San Miguel and is now on the brink of a title repeat.

Mikey Williams carried the fight in the first three quarters, finishing with 23 markers even as Poy Erram tallied 17 points.

The Texters were leading for most part of the game, but saw Castro go down with sprained ankle. The high scoring veteran hurt his ankle after accidentally landing on Marcia Lassiter's foot following a jump shot.



Fortunately, other Texters stepped up to compensate for Castro's absence.



"Coach has been telling us this team was built for adversity. We have guys in and out all year. Of course, Jayson is a big part why we're here. We know it's on us to fill the shoes collectively. I think everyone responded well," said Kelly Williams.

The Texters battled it out with the Beermen in the third and took an 84-75 lead.

San Miguel tried to fight back in the payoff period, but TNT was able to ward off each run.

"I thought we fought with a lot of courage," said Texters coach Chot Reyes.

"There's no one person can fill the shoes of Jayson Castro but every other player in their own little way did. Everybody pitched in to be able to compensate and fill what we lacked with the absence of Jayson," he added.

Fajardo paced the Beermen with 20 markers and 16 boards.

The Scores:

TNT 102 -M. Williams 23, K. Williams 21, Erram 17, Castro 8, Rosario 6, Pogoy 5, Khobuntin 4, Marcelo 4, Montalbo 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 2.

San Miguel 93 - Fajardo 20, Cruz 16, Tautuaa 12, Perez 10, Manuel 10, Ross 9, Enciso 6, Brondial 6, Lassiter 4.

Quarters: 24-28, 53-50, 84-75, 102-93

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.