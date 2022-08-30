PBA Images

June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen seek to bounce back from their 100-87 Game 4 loss to TNT when they meet again on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The Tropang GIGA look more threatening with coach Chot Reyes back on board after fulfilling his coaching duties for Gilas Pilipinas in the recent FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

San Miguel's main man said they will have to reset and adjust before they take on TNT in Game 5 eyeing a 3-2 series lead.

Game time is at 5:45 p.m. at Araneta Coliseum.

"Kailangan namin mag-regroup," said Fajardo.

"Tignan namin kung ano ang mali, at tignan namin kung ano pwedeng i-adjust para maka-bounce back kami."

Jayson Castro said Reyes' presence was a huge boost for TNT.

"Malaking bagay na andito na uli si coach kasi extra motivation at the same time, naaayos ang execution namin," said Castro, who scored 26 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in Game 4.

Whoever wins will gain a step closer to the all-Filipino crown.

