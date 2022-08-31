PBA 3x3 plans to add women's division



MANILA, Philippines -- Plans are underway for the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo to add a women's division, organizers said on Tuesday.

The PBA successfully completed the first season of its 3x3 competition in July, with the second season set to unwrap on September 10.

A women's division may take place by the third conference, according to PBA 3x3 chairman Dickie Bachmann.

"We've been discussing it with Chairman [Ricky] Vargas and Commissioner [Willie] Marcial about adding the women's [division] for the PBA 3x3. And, this will happen, hopefully, in the third conference," he said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that the PBA has put together a women's 3x3 competition. They held a three-conference season in 2015 with 12 teams participating. The league folded in 2016, however.

At the moment, the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) also holds a 3x3 competition, with 10 teams competing in its last leg held earlier this month.

Bachmann said that they are now in the process of securing teams that will participate in the PBA 3x3 women's division.

"We have to find eight teams that will come in, eight guest teams," he explained. "We've been talking to my colleagues in SBP, and it looks like we are able to find eight teams that can come in as guest teams for the PBA 3x3."

"So hopefully, this will push through, upon approval of the PBA Board."

Meanwhile, 12 teams will compete in the second season of the PBA 3x3, including Barangay Ginebra, Blackwater, Cavitex, Meralco, NorthPort, Purefoods, San Miguel, TerraFirma, and TNT. There will also be three guest teams: Pioneer ElastoSeal, Platinum Karaoke, and newcomers J&T Express.

Three teams took a leave of absence: Limitless, Sista, and Zamboanga Valientes.

