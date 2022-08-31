Michael Phillips of EcoOil-La Salle towers over his defenders in Game 3 of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- EcoOil-La Salle secured the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup championship after a comfortable 91-78 victory over Marinerong Pilipino, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers weathered a 30-point explosion from D-League Most Valuable Player Juan Gomez de Liano to claim the do-or-die Game 3 of the series.

Four players scored in double-digits for La Salle, with Schonny Winston contributing 16 points and Michael Phillips putting up 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Evan Nelle had 13 points, and Mark Nonoy came off the bench to score 15 markers. The Green Archers forced Marinerong Pilipino into 20 turnovers -- Gomez de Liano alone had nine -- and translated them to 23 points.

La Salle also had a massive 55-36 rebounding advantage, and their 29 offensive rebounds led to 33 second chance points.

Adrian Nocum had 18 points to help Gomez de Liano.

The scores:

ECOOIL-LA SALLE 91 -- Winston 16, M. Phillips 15, Nonoy 15, Nelle 13, Austria 8, Manuel 7, Quiambao 6, Nwankwo 6, B. Phillips 5, Macalalag 0.

MARINERONG PILIPINO 78 -- Gomez de Liano 30, Nocum 18, Gamboa 12, Soberano 7, Manlangit 5, Carino 2, Go 2, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Bonsubre 0, Agustin 0.

Quarters: 25-19, 51-36, 74-57, 91-78.

