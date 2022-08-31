The Philippine women's national football team in their training camp in California. PFF photo

The Philippine women's national football team continues its build-up for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup with a training camp in Irvine, California.

The Filipinas have linked up with Australian coach Alen Stajcic, a month after their historic triumph in the AFF Women's Championship in Manila.

Stajcic called up 27 players for the camp, including five newcomers who will be assessed by the coaching staff.

"We've been looking forward to this camp after a memorable and unforgettable AFF campaign," said Stajcic.

The Filipinas will be in action during the FIFA window, taking on World Cup co-host New Zealand in a friendly at the Titan Stadium in California State University, Fullerton on September 6 (September 7 in Manila). The Football Ferns are ranked No. 22 in the world.

"The match against New Zealand will provide stern competition and build on the experience we have in the team," said Stajcic.

"We have five new players set to come in as we look to further strengthen the team and increase depth leading into 2023," he added.

The Australian coach has steered the Filipinas to a meteoric rise since taking over in October 2021. In February, they qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

They also won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last May, then lifted a first-ever major trophy when they ruled the AFF Women's Championship on home soil in July.

Team manager Jefferson Cheng believes the squad is on the right track as the Filipinas work on their cohesion and team play in camp.

"We know there is plenty of work ahead of us if we want to be competitive in the World Cup," Cheng said. "Overseas camps and arranging matches are always challenging. But this is something that needs to be done for the team's improvement."

"Our journey requires sacrifice from the players and the staff and the cooperation of everyone involved in our organization," he added.

Meanwhile, Philippine Football Federation president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta commended the Filipinas' dedication and commitment to the national team, and thanked team manager Cheng for his continuing support for the team.

"We are all very excited for next year's World Cup," added PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

RELATED VIDEO: