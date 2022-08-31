Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Alyssa Valdez assured volleyball fans that she is recovering well from a bout with dengue that prevented her from playing for the Philippines in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

Valdez was all set to join the Creamline Cool Smashers for the tournament, hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) at the PhilSports Arena in the past two weeks.

Unfortunately for the veteran spiker, she was diagnosed with dengue ahead of the tournament and was ruled out of the competition. The Philippines still went on to finish in sixth place in the AVC Cup, an improvement from their ninth place finish in 2018.

On Instagram on Wednesday morning, Valdez revealed that she was supposed to fly to Germany for a corporate event before playing in the AVC.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive for dengue," said Valdez. "The first few days were so bad -- had a high fever, body pain, and headache. I wasn't able to eat and drink anything. After six days, thankfully my fever went down, but my platelet count continued to drop dangerously."

"I then experienced some complications like bleeding and a swollen liver," added the athlete, at which point her doctors decided to admit her to a hospital.

According to Valdez, there were "some initial discussions of a blood transfusion" due to these complications.

"My first few hours in the hospital were very crucial. [We] waited for all the lab results and thankfully my doctors decided not to push through with the transfusion," she said. "Thank God, everything slowly got better."

"I'll also have my last few lab tests soon too. I am on the road to a full recovery. Thank you for all the prayers."

Valdez is expected to make the trip with the Cool Smashers to their next competition, the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. She will not be playing in the Grand Prix, however.

RELATED VIDEO: