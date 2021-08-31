PBA resumes with triple-header on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will resume its All-Filipino Cup on Wednesday, marking its return to action with a triple-header at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The league had been forced to stop its conference on August 3 due to the spike in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. But they received the go-signal to resume their games last week, after getting approval from the local government of Pampanga as well as the DHVSU which will serve as the venue.

The schedule for the next five playing dates was released Tuesday afternoon.

TNT Tropang GIGA (3-0), one of two unbeaten teams, resumes its drive against winless Blackwater (0-4) at 12:30 p.m. San Miguel Beer (3-1) and TerraFirma (0-4) face off at 3 p.m., followed by the Meralco (4-1) and Magnolia (4-0) showdown, which wraps up the triple-header.

The PBA is imposing stricter health and safety protocols, with violators facing stiff sanctions.

Among the guidelines is a regular RT-PCR test every Monday, as well as antigen tests in the morning of every game day.