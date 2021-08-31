The NorthPort Batang Pier will not be playing in any of the games in the first week of the PBA's resumption.

The PBA has released its schedule for the first week and all of the teams except for the Batang Pier have their respective playdates.

"The NorthPort Batang Pier basketball team shall not have games this week (Sept. 1-5) in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols," the league said in a short announcement.

As part of the league's agreement with the local officials of Pampanga, all clubs will undergo regular testing for COVID-19 to assure there will be no spread of the virus.

The PBA also promised to adhere to the health and safety protocols.

The PBA will kick off the restart of the Philippine Cup with a clash between Blackwater and TNT at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State Unversity Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Also playing on Wednesday are Terrafirma versus San Miguel (3 p.m.) and Meralco versus Magnolia (6 p.m.).

On Thursday, NLEX faces Alaska at 2 p.m., followed by Rain or Shine and Phoenix at 4:35 p.m.

Friday's triple header will begin with a game between Magnolia and Blackwater (12:30 p.m.), followed by Ginebra versus Terrafirma (3 p.m.) and TNT versus Meralco (6 p.m.)

Phoenix versus NLEX (2 p.m.) opens the game on Saturday, with

Alaska versus San Miguel in the 4:35 p.m. main game.

The Philippine Cup was stopped on August 3 amid rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

