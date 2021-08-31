

Denice Zamboanga admitted she was both nervous and excited when she first heard she will be going up against Seo See Ham in the groundbreaking ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Although she will be making her debut in ONE Championship this Friday, Ham is already a veteran of 31 fights with 23 wins and eight defeats.

Zamboanga, who is unbeaten in eight fights, saw it as a positive.

“I look at it as ONE believing in my ability. The fact that they are giving me Seo, who’s considered one of the best in the world, makes me think that I am already at that level," she said.

Zamboanga, the No. 1-ranked women's atomweight, said she doesn’t want to pass up the chance to test herself against one of the world’s best.

“This will certainly be one of the biggest challenges of my career. ONE has put their trust in me to be at my best, and I am up for the challenge,” she said.

Zamboanga admitted there are things she has to contend with when facing Ham, particularly her fighting stance.

“Seo is a very deadly striker. She’s a southpaw, which could give me problems because I haven’t faced many southpaw strikers before. So that’s one of her advantages,” Zamboanga admitted.

“I do have some sparring partners who can change to southpaw, but most of them are orthodox by nature.”

Still, that doesn’t deter the 24-year-old from wanting to strike with the South Korean whom many consider as the best striker in the Grand Prix.

“I want to stand toe-to-toe with her in the striking department,” Zamboanga said.

“I want to prove that I am more than a wrestler and a grappler. With her being one of the best strikers in the division, I can prove that I am one of the best as well if I can hang with her on the feet.”

