MMA: Olsim's foe withdraws from ONE: Empower

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina fighter Jenelyn Olsim is now without an opponent for ONE: Empower, after American Grace Cleveland announced that she is withdrawing from the event.

On Instagram, Cleveland explained that she has been experiencing "really bad dizziness for the past month" that has adversely affected her.

"It got to the point where it affected me for four days, and I literally just had to sit in a position not to spin. (I) was waiting for my brain MRI, and it gave me some information I need to get myself checked out," she explained.

Cleveland was supposed to make her ONE Championship debut at ONE: Empower, the promotion's all-women fight card set for September 3.

Olsim earned the opportunity to face off against Cleveland after beating Vietnamese-American fighter Bi Nguyen in a highly anticipated atomweight bout just last Friday. The Team Lakay standout seized a unanimous decision victory.

Cleveland offered her apologies to her opponents for the development.

"I will gladly fight them when I get this resolved and perform my best," said the 27-year-old Cleveland who is 5-0 as a professional.

At the moment, the American is seeing a physical therapist and has an appointment with a neurologist.

"I pray it's good news, and has nothing to do with my prior spinal/neck injury," she said. "So far, one doctor says it may be BPPV (vertigo), which is treatable."

"Other than this issue, I felt great physically and mentally; accomplishing a lot in my life," she added. "I'm devastated though, because I got the call to perform on ONE Championship… In the end, I'm reminded that health is important, and having a daughter now, I can't be selfish and put myself in a dangerous position."

It was not immediately clear if Olsim will get a new opponent for ONE: Empower.

The fight card features the four quarter final bouts of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix. In the main event, reigning ONE women's strawweight world champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan defends her world title against grappling superstar Michelle Nicolini.