South Korea's Seo Hee Ham said she might go for a knockout if she gets the opportunity against Denice Zamboanga when they meet in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix on Friday.

The two will be squaring off in the quarterfinal round of the Grand Prix which will determine the challenger of reigning ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee.

“After the bell goes off for the first round, I will take my stance a distance from her, then assess my opponent and study her movement,” Ham said. “Then I will move in for a one-shot knockout. This is what I’ve thought about constantly and imagined as I prepared for the tournament.”

The Grand Prix will take place in the all-women lineup of ONE: Empower.

It will be an interesting clash between the debuting South Korean -- who is regarded as one of the biggest signings in the weight class -- and Zamboanga, the division’s top contender who’s also one of the biggest breakout stars in the organization.

“I didn’t want to be up against a weak opponent. So, when I heard the opponent was Denice, I was glad that I was up against a strong opponent that I could have an awesome match with,” said Ham.

The South Korean MMA vet knows she can not afford to underestimate the unbeaten Zamboanga.

The Thailand-based Pinay strung together three huge victories over Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan, Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi and Watsapinya “Dream Girl” Kaewkhong.

“She seems to like cage wrestling, so I trained largely on defending against that, as well as boxing,” said Ham. “I think she’s very strong, for sure. She likes to give her opponent a hard time while wrestling and likes to go to the ground to press them down.

“Also, seeing how Denice hits her opponents, she doesn’t use a KO punch but makes sure she’s not in the line of the opponent’s range to be hit. I studied a lot of things like this. Overall, I think I need to be careful.”

While she respects Zamboanga’s diverse skill set, Ham isn’t too worried about what the Marrok Force representative brings to the table.

“In preparation for this match, I have anticipated her takedown tactics and prepared a lot for them, so I don’t think I will be an easy target to take down,” Ham said.

“I have never been taken down and received a pounding to end the match before, so I doubt that it will happen this time.

“Regardless of who my opponent is in any match, I never give up. My style of doing whatever I need to do, I think, is considered my strength.”

