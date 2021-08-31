Ready or not, the Magnolia Hotshots will clash against the Meralco Bolts in the main game of the PBA Philippine Cup restart on Wednesday.

The Hotshots will try to extend their 4-game winning streak despite a month-long layoff due to the COVID-19 surge in the NCR.

Aside from needing to shake off rust, both Magnolia and Meralco will have to make do with a tight schedule in the tournament set at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym in Bacolor.

"We have high spirits and high morale. We're very excited to play but of course, we need to do things gradually in terms of getting back our conditioning and timing so we can minimize injuries," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolerom in the PBA website. (LINK ON PBA WEBSITE https://pba.ph/news/hotshots-bolts-clash-in-explosive-mainer)

"Medyo dikit dikit na yung games dito but I think we're ready to battle."

Expected to suit up for the Hotshots is Paul Lee, who got a much needed respite to rest an injury during the suspension of games. Also out to provide back up is prized acquisition Calvin Abueva.

The Bolts, who sport a 4-1 card, will be bannered by new recruits Mark Belo and Alvin Pasaol.

Meanwhile, the PBA has formalized its agreement with the officials of the Don Honorio Ventura State University to allow the league to resume games at the DHVSU Gym.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and deputy commissioner Eric Castro entered an agreement in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with the university officials.

Among school officials who attended the meeting are university president Dr. Enrique Baking, Cong. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales (congressman 3rd district of Pampanga and DHVSU Board of Trustees), and Atty. Charlie Chua, Pampanga provincial administrator representing Gov. Dennis Pineda, and executive vice president Engr. Rohel Serrano.

