GAB to hold Professional Sports Summit in September

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Monday announced that it will hold a Professional Sports Summit in September, with professional sports leagues expected to share how they have been coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the third and last professional sports summit held under the leadership of GAB chairman Baham Mitra, and will once again be conducted virtually.

"It's going to be my last professional sports summit, and we're hoping to go out with a bang," said Mitra.

"Highlights will be the sharing of information, experiences of the different leagues, on how to cope up with the pandemic," he added. "'Yung mga precautionary measures nila, all the health protocols they had to go through, the challenges, and all the things that they did to overcome the challenges."

The one-day summit is scheduled for September 29.

Mitra also plans to highlight the rapid growth of esports in the Philippines, noting that it is "the fastest growing sport in the Games and Amusements Board, and perhaps the rest of the world."

They will also explain in detail the safety measures that GAB has been implementing during the pandemic, including the acquisition of hematoma machines for boxers and other fighters.

The summit will feature the theme "Professional Sports Through The Pandemic: The Now and Future Directions"

In 2020, GAB held its professional sports summit on December 5, also in virtual fashion. Some of the country's sporting icons, including former boxing champion Gerry Peñalosa, and pool legends Efren "Bata" Reyes and Django Bustamante, graced the event.