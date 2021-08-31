MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will face off with an old rival in the qualifying stages of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

This, after Gilas Pilipinas was drawn into Group A together with South Korea, New Zealand, and India on Tuesday evening.

The draw was held at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

The qualifier draw ceremony marked the official start of the road to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

The Philippines and Japan are already qualified to the World Cup as hosts, while Indonesia will automatically qualify if they finish in the top eight of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021.

The full qualifying groups are as follows:

Group A: New Zealand, Korea, Philippines, India

Group B: Australia, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei

Group C: Jordan, Lebanon, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia

Group D: Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria, Bahrain

"I guess the initial reaction is, we're gonna be very excited to have the opportunity to play against New Zealand," said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tab Baldwin, who used to coach the Tall Blacks.

"I've never been to India, that will be exciting. And then, of course, our old foes, Korea. I think Korea will be waiting for us, so it should be a great experience, and obviously, we have a lot of preparation to do to get ready for this," he added.

The competition system is comprised of six windows played over 15 months across the four regions of Africa, Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe. Each qualification window lasts nine days, with the windows running from November 2021 to February 2023.