Coach Chot Reyes welcomes the resumption of PBA games which begins on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State Unversity Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

But the TNT Tropang GIGA mentor couldn't help but worry about the conditioning of his team, given the month-long layoff after games were suspended due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"A bit of excitement and apprehension," said Reyes in the PBA website. "The former over the fact we're finally getting to play. The latter because we don't know what shape we will be." (LINK ON PBA WEBSITE )

TNT will face Blackwater Bossing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Blackwater coach Nash Racela shares the same sentiment with Reyes.

"We tried our best with the preparation time given us, which is one week, to get back into condition, to get back our timing," said Racela. "Hopefully, again, one week would be enough."

TNT currently sports an unblemished 3-0 record. Blackwater, meanwhile, has yet to score a breakthrough.

"Maka-isang panalo lang naman magtutuloy-tuloy na, hopefully," said Racela.

The league was forced to stop the games early August due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the NCR, which was then placed under enhanced community quarantine.

