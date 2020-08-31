WATCH: Jamal Murray keeps Nuggets alive with another 50-point outing

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down the court against the Orlando Magic at the Pepsi Center. File photo. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

Jamal Murray is playing the best basketball of his career, just when the Denver Nuggets need it most.

Murray scored 50 points to lift Denver to a 119-107 triumph over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference, allowing the Nuggets to force a deciding Game 7.

Murray was unstoppable, making 17 of his 24 shots including nine of his 12 three-pointers. This marked the second time in the series that he reached the 50-point mark: he also scored 50 points in Game 4, though it came in a 129-127 defeat.

The guard, who was selected with the seventh pick of the 2016 draft, is averaging 47.3 points in the past three games of the series, while shooting a blistering 64.2% from the field. He also adds eight assists and seven rebounds per contest.

Game 7 of the series is on Wednesday morning, Manila time.