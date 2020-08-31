Tennis: Djokovic consolidates hold on ATP rankings as US Open starts

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Tunisia's Malek Jaziri during round 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. Karim Sahib, AFP

PARIS, France -- Novak Djokovic sets out on his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title at the US Open with his world number one standing enhanced in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

Fresh from his success in the ATP Western & Southern Open final against Milos Raonic, the Serb headlines the opening day at Flushing Meadows where he faces Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He leads the ATP chart on 10860 points from Rafael Nadal who like fourth-ranked Roger Federer is skipping the rescheduled US Open being held under tight Covid-19 health restrictions.

While Djokovic heads an unchanged top 10, Raonic jumps 12 places to 18th on the back of his run to Saturday's decider in the US Open tune-up.

Latest ATP rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10860 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850

3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7135

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5890

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5095

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3630

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2940

9. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2860

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2555

11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2540 (+1)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400 (-1)

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2265

14. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2234

15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2185

16. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2120

17. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2075

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1950 (+12)

19. Christian Garín (CHI) 1900 (-1)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1885 (-1)

Selected

66. Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 787 (+18)

© Agence France-Presse