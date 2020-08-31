PBA: Marcial admits rust will be a factor in teams' return

Magnolia's Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca return to training. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is certain that teams will do their best to play at a high level when the league returns from a prolonged break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This, even though he admits that rust will become a factor for players after the PBA was forced to suspend all of its events -- including the All-Filipino Cup -- due to the COVID-19 health crisis. No games have been played since March.

"Sigurado 'yan," Marcial said, when asked if he worries the quality of the games will dip when the league returns. "Tinatanong ko ang mga players -- ang hirap magkaroon ng game shape."

Teams were ready for the PBA Philippine Cup in March, which was shaping up to be a wide-open tournament due to the absence of June Mar Fajardo for San Miguel Beer and Greg Slaughter for Barangay Ginebra.

But the league managed just one game -- the finals rematch between San Miguel and Magnolia -- before all activities were put on hold. It was only last week when teams started small-group practices again, after nearly six months of inactivity.

Marcial knows that the small-group practices -- where players train in groups of four, with scrimmages barred -- will not be enough to get the teams in shape. They are planning to ask for approval for teams to hold scrimmages by September, but even this is unlikely to help the players get into full fitness.

"Maski na mag-practice ka nito, scrimmage ng two to three weeks, hindi mo makukuha 'yung game shape mo. Wala 'yung conditioning, wala 'yung timing, wala 'yung shooting," he said.

"Kakalawangin pa ng kaunti ang mga players," Marcial admitted.

Nonetheless, Marcial is certain that teams are doing all they can to prepare for the games. The commissioner, along with the Board of Governors, is hopeful that action in the All-Filipino Cup can resume by mid-October.

The league is studying potential venues for a "bubble," with the Inspire Sports Academy, the Araneta Coliseum, and even the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai among the prospective hosts.

"'Yun ang ginagawa ng mga coaches. 'Yun ang ginagawa ng buong team na ayusin nila," said Marcial. "Ang hirap talaga ng game shape na kundisyon, (pero) 'yun ang gagawin ng mga teams."

"'Yung mga teams, ayaw na basta-basta lang," he stressed. "Iba naman ang PBA."

There are several possibilities being studied for the league's return, including a shortened conference. Marcial said they are already in talks with their network partner on how to go about the schedule, which may see games being played every day.